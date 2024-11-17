India's Bold Path to 'Viksit Bharat': Modi's Vision

During a recent address to the Indian diaspora in Nigeria, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized India's departure from its comfort zone to pioneer innovation and development. He portrayed these steps as pivotal in shaping a new national identity and outlined his government's primary goal—a 'Viksit Bharat' or a developed India.

Modi celebrated India's achievements over the past decade, highlighting the rise of startups, including over 100 unicorn companies, and the doubling of the country's economy, elevating India to the world's fifth largest economy. He shared optimistic projections of India becoming a USD 5 trillion economy, while also lauding its progress in sectors such as space exploration and defense exports.

Highlighting the strong bond between India and Nigeria, Modi praised the Indian community's contributions to Nigeria's development. He underscored India's role as a global leader during crises, like the COVID-19 pandemic, and its endeavors to elevate African voices on world stages, evidenced by India's advocacy for the African Union's inclusion in the G20.

