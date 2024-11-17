Left Menu

India's Bold Path to 'Viksit Bharat': Modi's Vision

Prime Minister Narendra Modi outlined India's strides in innovation and economic growth while addressing the Indian diaspora in Nigeria. He highlighted India's significant achievements in startups, space industry, and GDP growth, envisioning a 'Viksit Bharat' as India embarks on a new journey of global leadership and resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 17-11-2024 22:35 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 22:35 IST
India's Bold Path to 'Viksit Bharat': Modi's Vision
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

During a recent address to the Indian diaspora in Nigeria, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized India's departure from its comfort zone to pioneer innovation and development. He portrayed these steps as pivotal in shaping a new national identity and outlined his government's primary goal—a 'Viksit Bharat' or a developed India.

Modi celebrated India's achievements over the past decade, highlighting the rise of startups, including over 100 unicorn companies, and the doubling of the country's economy, elevating India to the world's fifth largest economy. He shared optimistic projections of India becoming a USD 5 trillion economy, while also lauding its progress in sectors such as space exploration and defense exports.

Highlighting the strong bond between India and Nigeria, Modi praised the Indian community's contributions to Nigeria's development. He underscored India's role as a global leader during crises, like the COVID-19 pandemic, and its endeavors to elevate African voices on world stages, evidenced by India's advocacy for the African Union's inclusion in the G20.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

 Peru
2
Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unrest

Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unre...

 Global
3
Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

 United Kingdom
4
Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Charting China's Path to Sustainable Economic Growth Amid Structural Challenges

Greening the Economy: How Uzbekistan is Aligning Policy, Finance, and Innovation

From Illness to Poverty: Climate Change’s Disproportionate Burden on LMICs

Shifting Gender Norms and Economic Patterns in Family Income Inequality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024