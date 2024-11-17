Trump's Treasury Secretary Race Heats Up

In a developing story from Washington, advisers to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump are reportedly requiring top candidates for Treasury Secretary to back his proposed tariff plans. This revelation comes amidst speculation over who will fill the crucial role in the new administration.

According to sources familiar with the proceedings, Howard Lutnick, CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald, and investor Scott Bessent have emerged as frontrunners for the position. Both contenders are considered significant players in the financial sector.

As the transition team continues its vetting process, there has yet to be an official announcement regarding who will be nominated for Treasury Secretary, leaving room for further discussion and potential surprises.

(With inputs from agencies.)