Turning the Tide: US Approves Long-Range Strikes in Ukraine

The Biden administration has made a pivotal decision allowing Ukraine to use U.S.-made long-range missiles against targets deep inside Russia. Sources reveal that Ukraine plans its first attacks in the coming days, indicating a significant shift in U.S. policy amid ongoing tensions in the region.

This decision comes amid heightened concerns after Russia's deployment of North Korean troops. The move serves as a response to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's calls for more effective military support. Despite this, the White House remains tight-lipped, and potential future policy shifts by President-elect Trump create uncertainty.

Critics argue that this decision could escalate the conflict further. Rearmed with advanced weaponry, Kyiv seeks a negotiated peace from a stronger position, though some experts believe the move comes too late to impact the broader outcome. Global reactions continue to unfold as Ukraine prepares its next strategic move.

(With inputs from agencies.)