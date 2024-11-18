Left Menu

Turning the Tide: US Approves Long-Range Strikes in Ukraine

The Biden administration has authorized Ukraine to use U.S.-made long-range weapons against Russian targets. This decision marks a significant policy reversal amid Russia's deployment of North Korean troops. The move aims to position Ukraine for stronger negotiations, despite potential escalation and future policy reversals by President-elect Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-11-2024 02:44 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 02:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Biden administration has made a pivotal decision allowing Ukraine to use U.S.-made long-range missiles against targets deep inside Russia. Sources reveal that Ukraine plans its first attacks in the coming days, indicating a significant shift in U.S. policy amid ongoing tensions in the region.

This decision comes amid heightened concerns after Russia's deployment of North Korean troops. The move serves as a response to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's calls for more effective military support. Despite this, the White House remains tight-lipped, and potential future policy shifts by President-elect Trump create uncertainty.

Critics argue that this decision could escalate the conflict further. Rearmed with advanced weaponry, Kyiv seeks a negotiated peace from a stronger position, though some experts believe the move comes too late to impact the broader outcome. Global reactions continue to unfold as Ukraine prepares its next strategic move.

