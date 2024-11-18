Brendan Carr Appointed by Trump as FCC Chairman
Donald Trump has announced Brendan Carr as the incoming chairman of the Federal Communications Commission. Carr, a significant Republican figure in the FCC, is known for supporting Elon Musk's broadband initiatives and has previously criticized media decisions related to political appearances.
In a recent statement, President-elect Donald Trump revealed his decision to appoint Brendan Carr as the new chairman of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).
Brendan Carr currently leads the Republican faction within the FCC, an essential body that oversees both interstate and international communications in the U.S. His record includes backing initiatives from Elon Musk to secure subsidies for broadband internet rollout.
Notably, Carr has been vocal in his criticism of NBC for allowing Vice President Kamala Harris to feature on 'Saturday Night Live' before an election, highlighting his engagement with media influence in politics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
