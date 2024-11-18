Left Menu

Financial Times Headlines: Starmer, Xi Talks; EV Targets; JPMorgan Lawsuit

British PM Keir Starmer plans talks with China's President Xi Jinping and urges G20 to increase Ukraine support. UK considers flexibility in EV targets while maintaining goals. JPMorgan sues over warehouse defects in a £21.5m case. Yiur Financial Times updates from Bengaluru newsroom.

18-11-2024
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is set to engage in crucial discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping in a bid for "sensible and pragmatic engagement" with China, one of Asia's leading powers.

During the upcoming G20 summit, Starmer will call upon world leaders to intensify their support for Ukraine, aiming to show steadfast backing for Kyiv which is crucial before Donald Trump assumes the U.S. presidency in January.

The UK's Transport Secretary, Louise Haigh, has stated the government is committed to maintaining its electric vehicle targets but is considering introducing "flexibilities" to assist car manufacturers. In legal news, JPMorgan Chase has filed a lawsuit seeking £21.5 million from Marbank Construction over alleged building defects at an East London warehouse used for precious metals storage.

