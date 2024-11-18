Infiltration Controversy: Sarma's Bold Claims

During a recent rally in Godda, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma voiced serious concerns regarding demographic changes in Jharkhand. Accusing Bangladeshi infiltrators of posing a threat to the region's cultural and societal integrity, he alleged that they were engaging in strategic marriages with tribal girls to acquire land.

Sarma, who serves as the BJP's election co-in charge for the upcoming Jharkhand assembly polls, claimed this infiltration was undermining the local cultural landscape. He further criticized the JMM-led government, accusing it of facilitating these infiltrations as a part of a vote-bank strategy.

Citing statistics, Sarma highlighted a shift in the population dynamics in the Santhal Pargana region, pointing out a significant rise in the Muslim population from 1951 to the present day. He urged immediate action to safeguard Jharkhand's cultural heritage from what he termed as 'infiltration-driven' changes.

