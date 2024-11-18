Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi's Bold Promise: A Caste Census and Reservation Reforms

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has pledged to lift the 50% cap on reservations and conduct a caste census in India. During a press conference in Mumbai, Gandhi criticized the BJP's alleged favoritism towards industrialist Gautam Adani and vowed to challenge ideological battles in Maharashtra's November elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-11-2024 12:09 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 12:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant announcement on Monday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi vowed to abolish the 50% reservation cap and initiate a caste census across India. Speaking at a Mumbai press conference, Gandhi emphasized the urgent need for this reform, describing it as central to his party's strategy.

He depicted the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections on November 20 as a 'battle of ideologies,' highlighting alleged disparities between wealthy billionaires and the impoverished population. Gandhi criticized the BJP, citing the shift of projects worth Rs 7 lakh crore, including Foxconn and Airbus, from Maharashtra to Gujarat, leading to job losses for the state's youth.

Gandhi took aim at the Dharavi redevelopment scheme, asserting that it unfairly benefits a single individual, specifically targeting industrialist Gautam Adani. He accused the BJP-led government of facilitating this favoritism, alleging that Adani's ventures were prioritized over Maharashtra's welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

