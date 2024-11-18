NDA's New Political Culture in Maharashtra: Nadda
BJP President J P Nadda emphasized a new political culture in Maharashtra led by PM Modi, focusing on accountability and economic growth. He criticized Congress and Shiv Sena for compromising principles for power, highlighting BJP's commitment to development and predicting India's rise as a top global economy.
- Country:
- India
BJP President J P Nadda has announced the emergence of a new political culture in Maharashtra, attributing it to PM Modi's leadership. In an election rally in Navi Mumbai, Nadda declared that the BJP and NDA are delivering on their promises, offering transparent governance.
Nadda criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for allegedly misleading the public about constitutional interpretations, accusing Congress of granting religious-based reservations in Karnataka. He praised PM Modi's economic policies, noting India's economic ascent to the world's fifth largest economy from the 12th position a decade ago.
Nadda disparaged the alliances formed by Maharashtra's regional parties, emphasizing BJP-led Mahayuti's commitment to development. He voiced discontent over Uddhav Thackeray's partnership with Congress, asserting that Maharashtra would not pardon such alliances that deviate from original party ideologies for political gain.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- NDA
- politics
- Maharashtra
- Modi
- Nadda
- economy
- development
- ShivSena
- Congress
ALSO READ
PM Modi and Home Minister Shah Extend Warm Wishes on Bhai Dooj
Rising Remittances and Tourism Propel Nepal's Economy, But Debt Costs Loom
World Bank Predicts Continued Decline in Global Commodity Prices
Managing E-Waste in Off-Grid Solar: A Circular Economy Approach for Lasting Impact
PM Modi-led Centre to wipe out Naxalism from country by March 2026: Shah in Jharkhand's Simaria.