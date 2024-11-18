NDA's New Political Culture in Maharashtra: Nadda

BJP President J P Nadda has announced the emergence of a new political culture in Maharashtra, attributing it to PM Modi's leadership. In an election rally in Navi Mumbai, Nadda declared that the BJP and NDA are delivering on their promises, offering transparent governance.

Nadda criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for allegedly misleading the public about constitutional interpretations, accusing Congress of granting religious-based reservations in Karnataka. He praised PM Modi's economic policies, noting India's economic ascent to the world's fifth largest economy from the 12th position a decade ago.

Nadda disparaged the alliances formed by Maharashtra's regional parties, emphasizing BJP-led Mahayuti's commitment to development. He voiced discontent over Uddhav Thackeray's partnership with Congress, asserting that Maharashtra would not pardon such alliances that deviate from original party ideologies for political gain.

(With inputs from agencies.)