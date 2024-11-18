Left Menu

NDA's New Political Culture in Maharashtra: Nadda

BJP President J P Nadda emphasized a new political culture in Maharashtra led by PM Modi, focusing on accountability and economic growth. He criticized Congress and Shiv Sena for compromising principles for power, highlighting BJP's commitment to development and predicting India's rise as a top global economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Navimumbai | Updated: 18-11-2024 14:06 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 13:47 IST
NDA's New Political Culture in Maharashtra: Nadda
J P Nadda Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

BJP President J P Nadda has announced the emergence of a new political culture in Maharashtra, attributing it to PM Modi's leadership. In an election rally in Navi Mumbai, Nadda declared that the BJP and NDA are delivering on their promises, offering transparent governance.

Nadda criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for allegedly misleading the public about constitutional interpretations, accusing Congress of granting religious-based reservations in Karnataka. He praised PM Modi's economic policies, noting India's economic ascent to the world's fifth largest economy from the 12th position a decade ago.

Nadda disparaged the alliances formed by Maharashtra's regional parties, emphasizing BJP-led Mahayuti's commitment to development. He voiced discontent over Uddhav Thackeray's partnership with Congress, asserting that Maharashtra would not pardon such alliances that deviate from original party ideologies for political gain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

 Peru
2
Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unrest

Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unre...

 Global
3
Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

 United Kingdom
4
Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024