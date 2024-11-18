U.S. Intensifies Support for Ukraine's Air Defenses
The United States has intensified its support for Ukraine's air defenses, as confirmed by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock. This move, however, does not represent a shift in Western strategy. It permits Ukraine to use U.S.-made weapons for deep strikes into Russia, boosting existing military aid.
The United States has made a significant move in bolstering Ukraine's air defenses, a decision highlighted by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock. She emphasized that this does not signify a shift in Western strategy.
Speaking in Brussels, Baerbock underscored the importance of the U.S. decision, noting it as an intensification of the ongoing support previously provided by other nations.
The Biden administration's new measure allows Ukraine to utilize U.S.-manufactured weapons to conduct deep strikes into Russian territory, a decision confirmed by two American officials and a knowledgeable source.
