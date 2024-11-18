Left Menu

U.S. Intensifies Support for Ukraine's Air Defenses

The United States has intensified its support for Ukraine's air defenses, as confirmed by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock. This move, however, does not represent a shift in Western strategy. It permits Ukraine to use U.S.-made weapons for deep strikes into Russia, boosting existing military aid.

Updated: 18-11-2024 14:53 IST
  • Germany

The United States has made a significant move in bolstering Ukraine's air defenses, a decision highlighted by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock. She emphasized that this does not signify a shift in Western strategy.

Speaking in Brussels, Baerbock underscored the importance of the U.S. decision, noting it as an intensification of the ongoing support previously provided by other nations.

The Biden administration's new measure allows Ukraine to utilize U.S.-manufactured weapons to conduct deep strikes into Russian territory, a decision confirmed by two American officials and a knowledgeable source.

(With inputs from agencies.)

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

