Sharad Pawar Criticizes Agrarian Crisis Handling in Maharashtra

Sharad Pawar criticizes Maharashtra's Mahayuti government for failing to address the state's agrarian crisis, claiming over 20,000 farmer suicides. He accuses the government of ignoring farmers' plight and calls for support for Rohit Pawar in upcoming elections to drive development in Karjat-Jamkhed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-11-2024 16:44 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 16:44 IST
Sharad Pawar, the NCP (SP) leader, has voiced criticism against Maharashtra's Mahayuti government, stating it has inadequately addressed the state's ongoing agrarian crisis. In his speech, he reported that more than 20,000 farmers have committed suicide since the Eknath Shinde-led coalition came to power.

Pawar was speaking at a rally in support of Rohit Pawar, the sitting MLA candidate in Karjat-Jamkhed, on the final day of campaigning before the November 20 assembly elections. The NCP (SP) chief, and a former Union agriculture minister, blamed both the Centre and State's policies for making farming unviable and exacerbating farmers' distress.

Pawar also criticized the government for neglecting rural concerns while favoring industrialists and highlighted issues like unemployment and violence against women in the state. He urged the electorate to back Rohit Pawar to bring needed development, specifically advocating for the establishment of a Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

