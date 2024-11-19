Left Menu

PM Modi Lauds Kiren Rijiju on Birthday for Parliamentary Contributions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended birthday greetings to Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, highlighting his notable contributions to Parliamentary productivity. Rijiju expressed gratitude, emphasizing PM Modi as his inspiration. Rijiju, with a history of active political engagement, is recognized as a key voice for the North East in the Indian government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 08:35 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 08:35 IST
PM Modi Lauds Kiren Rijiju on Birthday for Parliamentary Contributions
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended heartfelt birthday greetings to Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, lauding him for his remarkable contributions towards bolstering Parliamentary productivity. In a post on X, PM Modi emphasized Rijiju's commitment to ensuring the benefits of development reach every section of society.

Expressing his gratitude, Rijiju thanked the Prime Minister for his wishes, acknowledging Modi as the source of his inspiration and strength. Rijiju reiterated his commitment to achieving Modi's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Rijiju's political journey began with his appointment as a Member of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission at 31, subsequently rising to a significant Parliamentarian, representing the West Arunachal Pradesh constituency. Known for his ardent advocacy for the North East's integration into India's mainstream, he continues to be a respected voice in Indian politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024