PM Modi Lauds Kiren Rijiju on Birthday for Parliamentary Contributions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended heartfelt birthday greetings to Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, lauding him for his remarkable contributions towards bolstering Parliamentary productivity. In a post on X, PM Modi emphasized Rijiju's commitment to ensuring the benefits of development reach every section of society.

Expressing his gratitude, Rijiju thanked the Prime Minister for his wishes, acknowledging Modi as the source of his inspiration and strength. Rijiju reiterated his commitment to achieving Modi's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Rijiju's political journey began with his appointment as a Member of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission at 31, subsequently rising to a significant Parliamentarian, representing the West Arunachal Pradesh constituency. Known for his ardent advocacy for the North East's integration into India's mainstream, he continues to be a respected voice in Indian politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)