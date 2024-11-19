Left Menu

International Diplomacy: Thailand and U.S. Strengthen Ties

Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra spoke with U.S. president-elect Donald Trump, pledging Thai collaboration. Trump commended Paetongtarn's efforts, which Thai officials reported affirming their willingness to support the incoming administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 19-11-2024 10:50 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 10:37 IST
Paetongtarn Shinawatra Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Thailand

In a recent diplomatic exchange, Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra engaged in a phone conversation with U.S. president-elect Donald Trump. This call signifies a commitment to international collaboration between the two nations.

The Thai government expressed its readiness to work alongside the United States, emphasizing the importance of strengthening political and economic ties. The conversation showcased mutual respect, as Trump praised the work of the Prime Minister.

Officials confirmed that both leaders are eager to support each other's efforts, highlighting a positive outlook for future cooperation and development between Thailand and the U.S.

