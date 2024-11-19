Remembering Indira: The Iron Lady's Legacy
The Congress commemorated former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary with tributes highlighting her contributions to India's unity and prosperity. Leaders like Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi reflected on her fearless leadership and policies benefiting tribal and backward communities, reaffirming a commitment to her vision of a progressive India.
The Congress paid heartfelt tributes to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary, emphasizing her pivotal role in India's unity. Rahul Gandhi credited his grandmother for teaching him the essence of walking fearlessly in national interest.
Born on November 19, 1917, Indira Gandhi, the 'Iron Lady of India', was remembered by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi at Shakti Sthal. Kharge shared her inspiring legacy, acknowledging her lifelong struggle and contribution to nation-building.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra highlighted Indira Gandhi’s empowerment of tribal societies and her inclusive policies. The Congress vowed to uphold her ideals, advocating for a caste census and increased reservations to honor her vision of a progressive society.
