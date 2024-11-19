Left Menu

Remembering Indira: The Iron Lady's Legacy

The Congress commemorated former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary with tributes highlighting her contributions to India's unity and prosperity. Leaders like Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi reflected on her fearless leadership and policies benefiting tribal and backward communities, reaffirming a commitment to her vision of a progressive India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2024 11:02 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 10:57 IST
Remembering Indira: The Iron Lady's Legacy
Indira Gandhi Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress paid heartfelt tributes to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary, emphasizing her pivotal role in India's unity. Rahul Gandhi credited his grandmother for teaching him the essence of walking fearlessly in national interest.

Born on November 19, 1917, Indira Gandhi, the 'Iron Lady of India', was remembered by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi at Shakti Sthal. Kharge shared her inspiring legacy, acknowledging her lifelong struggle and contribution to nation-building.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra highlighted Indira Gandhi’s empowerment of tribal societies and her inclusive policies. The Congress vowed to uphold her ideals, advocating for a caste census and increased reservations to honor her vision of a progressive society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024