Courageous Births in the Amazon: The Vital Role of Midwives
In the Amazon jungle, the tradition of midwifery remains crucial due to increasing isolation caused by climate change-induced droughts. With hospital access constrained, traditional midwives like Tabita dos Santos Moraes ensure safe deliveries, continuing a legacy passed through generations. Despite the challenges, these selfless midwives play a pivotal role in supporting their communities.
In the heart of the Amazon rainforest, midwives are playing a crucial role as increasingly severe droughts, attributed to climate change, make hospital access difficult. Traditional midwives like Tabita dos Santos Moraes are preserving their invaluable craft, ensuring safe deliveries amidst challenging conditions.
Tabita, who has brought over 180 babies into the world, represents a lineage that has spanned generations. This traditional practice, under threat due to the aging of midwives and lifestyle changes among young women, remains vital as river journeys to hospitals have become perilous due to ongoing droughts.
With more than one in 15 women in Amazonas giving birth outside hospitals, midwives have become indispensable. Public health officials recognize their importance but current policies do not economically support these skilled women unless formally certified. Despite hardships, midwives continue their work, driven by tradition and need.
