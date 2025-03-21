Left Menu

Courage Amidst Chaos: A Pakistani Hero's Sacrifice

A Pakistani Army captain and ten terrorists were killed in a Khyber Pakhtunkhwa gunfight. The operation was launched after intelligence reports of terrorist presence. Captain Hasnain Akhtar was hailed for his bravery in the face of danger, sacrificing his life to lead his troops.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 21-03-2025 06:30 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 06:30 IST
Courage Amidst Chaos: A Pakistani Hero's Sacrifice
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A Pakistani Army captain, alongside at least ten terrorists, was killed in a fierce gunfight in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Dera Ismail Khan district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported.

The intelligence-based operation was initiated on Thursday after confirmation of terrorist activities in the vicinity, according to a military spokesperson.

Tragically, Captain Hasnain Akhtar, renowned for his valor, fell during the intense firefight, a testament to his leadership. Weapons were seized from the terrorists, who were linked to attacks on law enforcement and civilians. Ongoing sanitization operations are set to eliminate terrorist threats from the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

