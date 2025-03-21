Courage Amidst Chaos: A Pakistani Hero's Sacrifice

A Pakistani Army captain, alongside at least ten terrorists, was killed in a fierce gunfight in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Dera Ismail Khan district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported.

The intelligence-based operation was initiated on Thursday after confirmation of terrorist activities in the vicinity, according to a military spokesperson.

Tragically, Captain Hasnain Akhtar, renowned for his valor, fell during the intense firefight, a testament to his leadership. Weapons were seized from the terrorists, who were linked to attacks on law enforcement and civilians. Ongoing sanitization operations are set to eliminate terrorist threats from the region.

