Political Firestorm: BJP Slams Congress on Minority Reservations

BJP's Telangana president, G Kishan Reddy, criticizes Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Congress for promising Muslim reservations in Maharashtra. He argues this contradicts Ambedkar’s vision and risks existing quotas for SC, ST, and OBCs. Congress defends its stance, citing efforts in Telangana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 11:42 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 11:42 IST
Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The political landscape in Maharashtra has heated up as G Kishan Reddy, Telangana BJP president and Union Coal Minister, lashes out at Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and the Congress party. Reddy accuses them of minority appeasement, particularly over promises to discuss Muslim reservations post-government formation.

Reddy argues that Congress's promise of Muslim reservations is a betrayal of Babasaheb Ambedkar's vision and threatens the reservations for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes. He emphasized that such moves only foster communal divisions, warning Maharashtra's citizens of the perils of religion-based reservations.

In response, Revanth Reddy defended Congress's track record, highlighting their previous success in implementing a four percent Muslim reservation in Telangana. He insists that justice for the needy is Congress's responsibility, reaffirming their commitment to equitable reservations.

