Political Firestorm: BJP Slams Congress on Minority Reservations

The political landscape in Maharashtra has heated up as G Kishan Reddy, Telangana BJP president and Union Coal Minister, lashes out at Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and the Congress party. Reddy accuses them of minority appeasement, particularly over promises to discuss Muslim reservations post-government formation.

Reddy argues that Congress's promise of Muslim reservations is a betrayal of Babasaheb Ambedkar's vision and threatens the reservations for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes. He emphasized that such moves only foster communal divisions, warning Maharashtra's citizens of the perils of religion-based reservations.

In response, Revanth Reddy defended Congress's track record, highlighting their previous success in implementing a four percent Muslim reservation in Telangana. He insists that justice for the needy is Congress's responsibility, reaffirming their commitment to equitable reservations.

