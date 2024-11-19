Congress MP Demands Probe Into UPSC Exam Appointments Over OBC Discrepancies

In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress MP Manickam Tagore has alleged irregularities in the appointment process following the results of the Combined Medical Services Examination 2024. Conducted by the UPSC, the exam's results, particularly for Category-1 Medical Officers of the Central Health Service, have raised questions over their integrity.

The examination, comprising two parts, commenced on July 14. A subsequent personality test spanned from September to November. Tagore cited a Press Information Bureau release indicating 163 vacancies for Category-1 Medical Officers. However, he pointed out the puzzling inclusion of 22 OBC candidates in the final list, despite no publicly announced vacancies for that category.

The Congress MP criticized the lack of transparency, asserting the absence of announced OBC vacancies distorts the reservation framework and discriminates against the community. He urged the Prime Minister to launch an investigation into this recruitment process, focusing on how vacancies were handled and adjusted. Tagore called for a committee to report its findings to the OBC Parliamentary Committee and stressed the need for decisive government action to uphold justice and equity.

(With inputs from agencies.)