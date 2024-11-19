Political Turmoil Over Katol Candidate and Attack on Ex-Minister: Accusations Fly

NCP-SCP spokesperson Praveen Kunte Patil launched a stinging critique against the BJP on Tuesday, questioning its decision to field Charan Singh Thakur as the candidate for Katol. According to Kunte Patil, Thakur's past involvement in money lending has been linked to a suicide case, raising significant concerns about his candidacy.

Kunte Patil further disclosed adjustments in the press briefing, stating that Salil Deshmukh, son of Anil Deshmukh, would refrain from participating due to the model code of conduct. He urged accountability from the BJP and Maharashtra Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis for their alleged roles in a recent assault on Anil Deshmukh.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut joined the chorus criticizing Fadnavis over the attack on Anil Deshmukh. Raut expressed grave concerns over Maharashtra's deteriorating law and order, attributing blame to Fadnavis's tenure as Home Minister. Authorities continue to probe the attempted murder case tied to the attack, focusing efforts on maintaining order in Nagpur.

