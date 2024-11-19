Congress Criticizes BJP Over Manipur Crisis Allegations
The Congress criticized the BJP for mishandling the Manipur crisis, questioning Home Minister Amit Shah's awareness of the situation. A meeting called by Manipur Chief Minister saw low attendance, sparking speculation. The Congress demands action from the central government amid ongoing ethnic violence in the state, urging Prime Minister Modi to intervene.
The Congress took aim at the BJP on Tuesday, highlighting the absence of several MLAs from a meeting convened by Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh questioned Home Minister Amit Shah's understanding of the situation amid a rise in ethnic violence.
The Manipur Assembly, consisting of 60 MLAs, saw only 26 attending the Monday night meeting called by the CM, with 4 from the NPP, whose National President has already withdrawn support for the current CM. This adds fuel to the Congress's criticism of the BJP's handling of the crisis.
Demands for action grow louder as Congress urges Prime Minister Modi to visit the strife-torn state and calls for Shah's resignation. Amid the turmoil, Congress accuses the central government of negligence as violence continues to claim lives and displace thousands in Manipur's troubled regions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
