Unifying Forces: Poorvi Prahar Strengthens India's Defence Prowess

The Army, Navy, and Air Force executed a joint exercise named 'Poorvi Prahar' in Arunachal Pradesh's Shi-Yomi district, showcasing integrated operations, precision strike capabilities, and advanced weaponry. Spanning four days from November 14-17, the exercise highlighted the seamless collaboration among various military branches to ensure operational readiness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 19-11-2024 14:05 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 13:47 IST
India Air Force Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Army, Navy, and Air Force conducted a combined exercise, 'Poorvi Prahar,' in Arunachal Pradesh's Shi-Yomi district, according to a defence spokesperson on Tuesday.

Held from November 14 to 17, the exercise validated the benefits of joint intelligence, rapid deployment, and operational logistics, as explained by Lt Col Athul Sreedharan.

Eminent military leaders, including Eastern Army Commander Lt Gen RC Tiwari, praised the precision and integration exhibited, underscoring the nation's readiness to face security challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

