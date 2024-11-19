Unifying Forces: Poorvi Prahar Strengthens India's Defence Prowess

The Army, Navy, and Air Force conducted a combined exercise, 'Poorvi Prahar,' in Arunachal Pradesh's Shi-Yomi district, according to a defence spokesperson on Tuesday.

Held from November 14 to 17, the exercise validated the benefits of joint intelligence, rapid deployment, and operational logistics, as explained by Lt Col Athul Sreedharan.

Eminent military leaders, including Eastern Army Commander Lt Gen RC Tiwari, praised the precision and integration exhibited, underscoring the nation's readiness to face security challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)