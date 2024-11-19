Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise in Maharashtra Amid Violent Attacks

BJP leader Chitra Wagh condemns recent attack on Archana Rothe, sister of MLA Pratap Adsad, and implicates Congress candidate Virendra Jagtap. These tensions occur against a backdrop of violence, including an assault on former minister Anil Deshmukh. Criticism mounts over law and order in Maharashtra during election season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 14:59 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 14:59 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Chitra Wagh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader Chitra Wagh has sharply criticized the Congress following the assault on Archana Rothe, sister of BJP MLA Pratap Adsad, hinting at the complicity of Congress candidate Virendra Jagtap. This incident has heightened political tensions as Adsad prepares to contest the assembly elections from Dhamangaon Railway in Amravati.

Wagh, who is the Maharashtra BJP Mahila Morcha President, disclosed that unknown attackers targeted Rothe with an intent to kill. She issued a stern warning against tolerating such violence, pledging a 'befitting reply' to those responsible. She further questioned Jagtap's foreknowledge of the incident when BJP members were in the dark.

Elsewhere, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut criticized Maharashtra Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis for the state's declining law and order, following the attack on former minister Anil Deshmukh. Raut held the Election Commission accountable as political violence escalates during the election period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

