Political Tensions Rise in Maharashtra Amid Violent Attacks

BJP leader Chitra Wagh has sharply criticized the Congress following the assault on Archana Rothe, sister of BJP MLA Pratap Adsad, hinting at the complicity of Congress candidate Virendra Jagtap. This incident has heightened political tensions as Adsad prepares to contest the assembly elections from Dhamangaon Railway in Amravati.

Wagh, who is the Maharashtra BJP Mahila Morcha President, disclosed that unknown attackers targeted Rothe with an intent to kill. She issued a stern warning against tolerating such violence, pledging a 'befitting reply' to those responsible. She further questioned Jagtap's foreknowledge of the incident when BJP members were in the dark.

Elsewhere, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut criticized Maharashtra Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis for the state's declining law and order, following the attack on former minister Anil Deshmukh. Raut held the Election Commission accountable as political violence escalates during the election period.

