Maharashtra Elections: A Fierce Battle for Power
The Maharashtra assembly elections are set for November 20, with the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) competing fiercely. The election campaign has seen high-profile leaders rallying support across the state. The number of candidates increased by 28% compared to 2019, with over 4,100 participants.
The highly anticipated Maharashtra assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, with the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance keen to hold onto power against the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, which is eyeing a resurgence. The voting process will commence at 7 am and conclude at 6 pm across all 288 assembly constituencies, as confirmed by election officials.
Prominent political figures like Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and Rahul Gandhi have been active in addressing rallies throughout the state to drum up support for their respective parties. Mahayuti's strategy relies heavily on popular schemes, such as Majhi Ladki Bahin, targeting female voters, while MVA counters with a focus on social justice and constitutional protection.
Both alliances are fielding numerous candidates, with the BJP contesting 149 seats and the Congress 101, amongst others. The number of candidates has surged by 28% from the previous assembly elections, reflecting heightened political engagement. Polling arrangements are expansive, with a significant increase in polling booths and rigorous enforcement of the code of conduct by authorities.
