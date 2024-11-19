India-China Summit: Bridging Differences for a Stronger Tomorrow

In a pivotal meeting at the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi stressed the need to implement the consensus reached by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping.

The two leaders had met in Kazan and agreed on steps to strengthen China-India relations after tensions in eastern Ladakh.

Wang emphasized the importance of positive signals, cooperation, and practical progress in resuming flights and easing visa procedures, as both nations prepare to celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties.

