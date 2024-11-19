Left Menu

Cash Sting in Palghar: Election Scandal Unfolds

In Palghar, district authorities recovered Rs 9.93 lakh cash and incriminating documents from a hotel where BJP activists allegedly distributed money. BVA leader Hitendra Thakur accused BJP's Vinod Tawde of influencing voters, a claim denied by Tawde. Police are investigating the violations and offenses.

Palghar | Updated: 19-11-2024
Authorities in Palghar have reportedly seized Rs 9.93 lakh in cash and incriminating documents from a hotel amid allegations of electoral misconduct.

The operation follows claims by Bahujan Vikas Aghadi chief Hitendra Thakur that BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde was distributing money to sway voters on the eve of the Maharashtra assembly elections.

While police investigations continue, Tawde and the BJP have firmly denied these allegations, insisting the claims lack merit. The district collector confirmed that cases related to possession of cash and code of conduct violations have been registered.

(With inputs from agencies.)

