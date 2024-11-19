Cash Sting in Palghar: Election Scandal Unfolds

Authorities in Palghar have reportedly seized Rs 9.93 lakh in cash and incriminating documents from a hotel amid allegations of electoral misconduct.

The operation follows claims by Bahujan Vikas Aghadi chief Hitendra Thakur that BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde was distributing money to sway voters on the eve of the Maharashtra assembly elections.

While police investigations continue, Tawde and the BJP have firmly denied these allegations, insisting the claims lack merit. The district collector confirmed that cases related to possession of cash and code of conduct violations have been registered.

(With inputs from agencies.)