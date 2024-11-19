Congress Launches Fiery Accusations Against BJP Over Maharashtra Money Power Allegations

Senior Congress politicians, including Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, have leveled serious accusations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), claiming the party is using money power to gain an edge in the Maharashtra polls.

A video has emerged showing BJP leader Vinod Tawde allegedly handing out cash to voters in Palghar ahead of the election day, prompting Congress to call for swift action by the Election Commission. Kharge condemned the actions, stating it undermines the democratic process.

The emerging controversy has added fuel to the political fire, with both parties trading barbs. With allegations of financial misconduct flying, the integrity of the Maharashtra electoral process remains under scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)