Political Shake-Up: Padvi's Move Alters Palghar Election Dynamics

In a political shift, Bahujan Vikas Aghadi’s candidate for Dahanu, Suresh Padvi, joined the BJP, supporting their nominee, Vinod Medha. Padvi's move could impact the election in Palghar, where accusations of vote-buying have also surfaced.

Updated: 19-11-2024 19:05 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 19:05 IST
In a dramatic turn of events on the eve of Maharashtra's assembly elections, Suresh Padvi, the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) candidate for Dahanu, switched allegiances to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). His decision to support BJP's candidate, Vinod Medha, has stirred the political scene in the coastal Palghar district.

Padvi emphasized the need for development in Dahanu's rural areas, citing stagnant progress over the last five years. "If a good candidate is elected, rural development can be expedited," he stated, explaining his decision to align with the BJP.

This political development coincides with BVA leader Hitendra Thakur's accusations against BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde, whom he accuses of distributing money to woo voters in Palghar. The accusations come as incumbent MLA Vinod Nikole from the Communist Party of India (Marxist) seeks re-election.

