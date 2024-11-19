Left Menu

Kailash Gahlot's Political Leap: From AAP to BJP

Kailash Gahlot, former Delhi minister and AAP member, recently joined the BJP, citing emotional but necessary reasons for his switch. He dismissed allegations of external pressure, emphasized his commitment to strengthening BJP's prospects, and called for bipartisan approaches to issues like pollution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2024 19:34 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 19:34 IST
Kailash Gahlot
  • Country:
  • India

Two days after resigning from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Kailash Gahlot publicly discussed the emotional weight of his decision. The former Delhi minister highlighted the necessity of his move during an interview with PTI Videos, describing it as one of the hardest choices in his political career.

Gahlot has been a significant figure in the Jat-dominated Najafgarh constituency since 2015. He refutes accusations from AAP leaders that suggest pressure from central agencies forced his defection, stating that such speculations are baseless and anger him.

As Gahlot commits to bolstering BJP's prospects in upcoming assembly polls, he rejects rumors of a fallout with AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal. The BJP hails his switch as a pivotal moment in Delhi politics, particularly for his influence among rural Jat communities, drawing support from Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

