Left Menu

UP Bypolls: Cash, Crime, and Candidates

In the upcoming Uttar Pradesh bypolls, over 30% of candidates have criminal records, while 48% are crorepatis. The report from UP Election Watch and ADR reveals detailed analyses of 90 candidates' backgrounds, including education and financial assets. The elections cover nine seats with results expected on Saturday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 19-11-2024 19:45 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 19:45 IST
UP Bypolls: Cash, Crime, and Candidates
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling revelation, it has emerged that more than 30% of candidates contesting the Uttar Pradesh bypolls on Wednesday have criminal records. This finding, shared by UP Election Watch and the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), highlights the need for voter awareness in the state.

The report analyzed 90 candidates, uncovering that 29 of them are embroiled in criminal cases, with 24 facing serious allegations. Moreover, nearly half of these candidates are crorepatis, showcasing an average asset per candidate of Rs 3.76 crore. The wealthiest candidate is BJP's Shuchismita Maurya, who boasts over Rs 50 crore in assets.

Interestingly, the educational backgrounds of candidates vary widely, with 54% holding graduate degrees. These findings come as nine seats go to polls in districts like Ambedkar Nagar, Mainpuri, and Ghaziabad, with the counting slated for Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024