UP Bypolls: Cash, Crime, and Candidates

In a startling revelation, it has emerged that more than 30% of candidates contesting the Uttar Pradesh bypolls on Wednesday have criminal records. This finding, shared by UP Election Watch and the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), highlights the need for voter awareness in the state.

The report analyzed 90 candidates, uncovering that 29 of them are embroiled in criminal cases, with 24 facing serious allegations. Moreover, nearly half of these candidates are crorepatis, showcasing an average asset per candidate of Rs 3.76 crore. The wealthiest candidate is BJP's Shuchismita Maurya, who boasts over Rs 50 crore in assets.

Interestingly, the educational backgrounds of candidates vary widely, with 54% holding graduate degrees. These findings come as nine seats go to polls in districts like Ambedkar Nagar, Mainpuri, and Ghaziabad, with the counting slated for Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies.)