Left Menu

Maharashtra Set for Pivotal Polls Amid Political Shifts

Maharashtra's assembly elections are set to redefine political dynamics with fierce competitions across the state. Key players like BJP's Eknath Shinde and Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray face challenges amidst party splits. Accusations of misconduct escalate tensions, with voter anticipation peaking ahead of vote counting on November 23.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 21:13 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 21:13 IST
Maharashtra Set for Pivotal Polls Amid Political Shifts
Political leaders held extensive campaign in Maharashtra polls (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra heads to the polls on Tuesday in a high-stakes electoral contest poised to reshape the state's political landscape. With 288 assembly seats up for grabs, both the ruling Mahayuti alliance and opposition groups, including Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), have campaigned vigorously, underscoring the election's significance.

This election marks the first since significant splits within the Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party, adding urgency for leaders like Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Shinde has gained traction due to government welfare initiatives, while Thackeray aims to reclaim the party's legacy.

Allegations of misconduct surfaced as opposition parties accused BJP's Vinod Tawde of electoral malpractices, charges he stoutly denies. With intense battles expected across regions, especially in Mumbai, security is heightened and preventive actions undertaken. The vote outcome, alongside those from Jharkhand and various bypolls, will be revealed on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024