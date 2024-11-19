Maharashtra Set for Pivotal Polls Amid Political Shifts
Maharashtra's assembly elections are set to redefine political dynamics with fierce competitions across the state. Key players like BJP's Eknath Shinde and Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray face challenges amidst party splits. Accusations of misconduct escalate tensions, with voter anticipation peaking ahead of vote counting on November 23.
Maharashtra heads to the polls on Tuesday in a high-stakes electoral contest poised to reshape the state's political landscape. With 288 assembly seats up for grabs, both the ruling Mahayuti alliance and opposition groups, including Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), have campaigned vigorously, underscoring the election's significance.
This election marks the first since significant splits within the Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party, adding urgency for leaders like Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Shinde has gained traction due to government welfare initiatives, while Thackeray aims to reclaim the party's legacy.
Allegations of misconduct surfaced as opposition parties accused BJP's Vinod Tawde of electoral malpractices, charges he stoutly denies. With intense battles expected across regions, especially in Mumbai, security is heightened and preventive actions undertaken. The vote outcome, alongside those from Jharkhand and various bypolls, will be revealed on November 23.
