Howard Lutnick Tapped as Commerce Secretary by Trump

Donald Trump is likely to appoint Howard Lutnick, CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald, as Commerce Secretary. Lutnick, a long-time friend and supporter of Trump's economic vision, has been influential in the transition team. His appointment aligns with Trump's focus on manufacturing jobs and cryptocurrency adoption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 21:17 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 21:17 IST
Donald Trump is expected to appoint Howard Lutnick, CEO of Wall Street firm Cantor Fitzgerald, as Commerce Secretary, according to an unnamed source cited by a Punchbowl reporter.

Lutnick, who is a long-time ally of Trump's economic policies, has been prominent in the transition team's efforts, supporting initiatives like bringing back manufacturing jobs to the U.S. and endorsing cryptocurrency advancements.

The transition team has not yet confirmed the appointment, and Lutnick, hailing from New York's Long Island, has been a key advocate for Trump on Wall Street, organizing fundraisers and media campaigns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

