Maharashtra Gears Up for High-Stakes 2024 Assembly Elections

Maharashtra braces for a pivotal 2024 Assembly election battle as polling parties deploy to booths throughout the state. This election will witness a fierce competition between the reigning Mahayuti alliance, involving Bharatiya Janata Party, Ajit Pawar-led NCP, and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, against the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi comprising Congress, Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SCP), and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT).

The Electronic Voting Machines for the North Nagpur Assembly constituency have been stationed at Saint Ursula School in Nagpur, ready for dispatch. Returning Officer Swati Desai explained the strategic dispatch system implemented for EVM distribution and the rigorous training sessions for polling parties, highlighting efficient table setups and material checks before deployment.

The Baramati constituency, where Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar contests against NCP(SP)'s Yungendra Pawar, is prepped with over 386 polling booths. Returning Officer Vaibhav Navadkar detailed logistical arrangements, including mock polling setups, sector officers, and security deployments to ensure smooth voting. The electoral outcome, influenced by local dynamics, is critical as it marks the first assembly election post-politically significant splits within the Shiv Sena and NCP.

