Legal Tangles: Trump's Path to Presidency Amid Court Cases

Prosecutors opposed Donald Trump's request to dismiss a hush-money case following his election win, urging the court to set a schedule for litigation. Trump, who is due to begin his second term on January 20, 2024, aims to resolve his legal issues before taking office.

The legal quandary stems from Trump's conviction over falsifying business records to conceal a payment to porn star Stormy Daniels. In May, Trump became the first U.S. president convicted of a criminal offense, although he plans to contest the case, citing it as politically driven.

With additional cases in Georgia and at the federal level, Trump's legal landscape is intricate. While the Justice Department may drop federal cases, Trump cannot dismiss state-level cases, heightening the stakes as he prepares for another presidential term.

(With inputs from agencies.)