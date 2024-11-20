European leaders voiced discontent at the G20 summit in Brazil after President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva unilaterally closed discussions, issuing the final communique a day earlier than planned. The move, designed to skirt confrontations over Russia's role in the Ukraine war, has sparked criticism among delegates.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed regret that the G20's statement lacked explicit attribution of responsibility to Russia for the ongoing conflict, particularly on its symbolic 1,000th day. "It's disappointing that the G20 cannot articulate Russia's accountability," Scholz remarked post-summit, emphasizing the global urgency of the issue.

With tensions running high, sources revealed Lula's strategy sought to preempt the risk of the summit concluding without an official declaration. However, critics argued the early conclusion compromised the forcefulness of the statement, underscoring the persistent challenge of navigating geopolitical divides within the G20 framework.

