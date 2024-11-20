Inflation emerges as top priority for Trump’s first 100 days

In a latest survey conducted by Reuters/Ipsos, inflation surfaced as the foremost concern for Americans regarding President-elect Donald Trump's agenda for his initial 100 days in office. Nearly 35% of respondents identified inflation as the primary focus, overshadowing other issues like immigration and jobs.

The survey highlighted nuanced perspectives among party lines, with Republicans predominantly emphasizing immigration, and Democrats prioritizing national unity. However, inflation's prominence reflects public anxiety over economic stability, compounded by Trump's proposed tariffs that could potentially hike consumer prices.

Despite limited popularity indicated by a 44% favorable rating, Trump's election victory has instilled cautious optimism among Republicans, though his approach to inflation will significantly shape public perception amidst the backdrop of America's polarized politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)