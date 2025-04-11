Left Menu

Teachers March for Justice: Demand Transparency in Selection Process

Thousands of dismissed teachers marched from Karunamoyee in Salt Lake to the West Bengal SSC Bhawan demanding the release of OMR sheets to verify genuine candidates. Joined by civil society members, they protested against a police officer involved in a prior incident, raising concerns about the investigation's integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 11-04-2025 13:11 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 13:11 IST
In West Bengal, thousands of teachers who lost their jobs following a Supreme Court decision invalidating their appointments took to the streets on Friday. The protest commenced at Karunamoyee in Salt Lake and aimed to reach the West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) Bhawan.

With placards in hand, the protestors demanded authorities release their Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheets to identify legitimate candidates. Civil society organizations joined in solidarity, amplifying the demand for transparency and accountability.

The protestors also voiced concerns about a police officer, previously accused of misconduct against teachers, now assigned to investigate their cases. A significant police presence, including the Rapid Action Force, prevented the rally from reaching the SSC Bhawan.

