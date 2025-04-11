Teachers March for Justice: Demand Transparency in Selection Process

In West Bengal, thousands of teachers who lost their jobs following a Supreme Court decision invalidating their appointments took to the streets on Friday. The protest commenced at Karunamoyee in Salt Lake and aimed to reach the West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) Bhawan.

With placards in hand, the protestors demanded authorities release their Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheets to identify legitimate candidates. Civil society organizations joined in solidarity, amplifying the demand for transparency and accountability.

The protestors also voiced concerns about a police officer, previously accused of misconduct against teachers, now assigned to investigate their cases. A significant police presence, including the Rapid Action Force, prevented the rally from reaching the SSC Bhawan.

(With inputs from agencies.)