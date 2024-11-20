Left Menu

Trump Taps Dr. Oz for Key Health Post Amid Healthcare Reform Drive

President-elect Donald Trump has appointed Dr. Mehmet Oz to lead the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Despite his unsuccessful Senate run, Oz will collaborate with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to address health system inefficiencies. The initiative aims to tackle chronic diseases and reduce budgetary waste.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 03:11 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 03:11 IST
Trump Taps Dr. Oz for Key Health Post Amid Healthcare Reform Drive
Donald Trump

President-elect Donald Trump announced on Tuesday his appointment of Dr. Mehmet Oz, a well-known celebrity doctor, to head the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. This decision follows Oz's unsuccessful Senate run in 2022, which was endorsed by Trump himself.

Trump emphasized that Oz, along with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., will tackle what he called the 'illness industrial complex' and address the chronic diseases impacting the American healthcare system. Their agenda includes reducing waste and fraud, aiming to alleviate burdens on the national budget.

The initiative marks a significant development in healthcare administration, as the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services play a vital role in managing health insurance for over 140 million Americans through programs like Medicare and Medicaid. Trump has pledged not to cut Medicare during his campaign but hinted at allowing Medicaid subsidies to expire by 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024