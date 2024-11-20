Left Menu

Macron Urges China to Influence Putin Amid Nuclear Tensions

French President Emmanuel Macron pressed China's President Xi Jinping to influence Russian President Vladimir Putin against nuclear escalation. Macron highlighted China's crucial role following shifts in Russia's nuclear stance. Meetings at the G20 summit centered on North Korea's involvement and trade issues affecting France.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 03:35 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 03:35 IST
Macron Urges China to Influence Putin Amid Nuclear Tensions

French President Emmanuel Macron has called on China to exert its influence on Russian President Vladimir Putin to prevent nuclear escalation. Speaking at the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, Macron met with Chinese President Xi Jinping, urging him to press Putin to end the war with Ukraine.

Macron emphasized that North Korea's involvement in Ukraine had heightened the urgency for China to advocate for de-escalation, especially after Putin adjusted Russia's nuclear policy. This change followed Ukraine's use of U.S. missiles to strike deeper into Russian territories.

In discussions on the sidelines of the summit, Macron announced plans to invite U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and Elon Musk to France for an artificial intelligence summit, while expressing confidence in resolving a trade dispute with China impacting French cognac producers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024