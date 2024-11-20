Macron Urges China to Influence Putin Amid Nuclear Tensions
French President Emmanuel Macron pressed China's President Xi Jinping to influence Russian President Vladimir Putin against nuclear escalation. Macron highlighted China's crucial role following shifts in Russia's nuclear stance. Meetings at the G20 summit centered on North Korea's involvement and trade issues affecting France.
French President Emmanuel Macron has called on China to exert its influence on Russian President Vladimir Putin to prevent nuclear escalation. Speaking at the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, Macron met with Chinese President Xi Jinping, urging him to press Putin to end the war with Ukraine.
Macron emphasized that North Korea's involvement in Ukraine had heightened the urgency for China to advocate for de-escalation, especially after Putin adjusted Russia's nuclear policy. This change followed Ukraine's use of U.S. missiles to strike deeper into Russian territories.
In discussions on the sidelines of the summit, Macron announced plans to invite U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and Elon Musk to France for an artificial intelligence summit, while expressing confidence in resolving a trade dispute with China impacting French cognac producers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
