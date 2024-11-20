Left Menu

Peace on the Horizon: US Envoy Sees Hope as War Grips Gaza

A US envoy claims a potential resolution to the Israel-Hezbollah conflict could be imminent following discussions in Lebanon. Meanwhile, the situation in Gaza remains dire, with humanitarian aid looted amid an ongoing food crisis. UN and international responses are hampered by logistical challenges and security concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 20-11-2024 05:12 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 05:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

A US envoy has expressed optimism over an impending agreement to resolve the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah. After negotiations were held in Lebanon on Tuesday, the Biden administration's pointsman, Amos Hochstein, indicated that a deal was "within our grasp." However, the Gaza Strip continues to suffer as almost 100 aid trucks were looted by armed men, worsening an already critical food shortage.

Hochstein's visit comes as Hezbollah allies in the Lebanese government have reacted positively to a proposal for both Israeli and Hezbollah forces to withdraw from a UN-monitored buffer zone in southern Lebanon. The area would be supervised by additional UN peacekeepers and Lebanese forces, though Israel is pushing for more stringent enforcement options. An Israeli airstrike on a Lebanese army base has exacerbated tensions.

Meanwhile, the United Nations reports a severe blockage of aid to northern Gaza, partly due to Israeli military activity. Reports of theft and obstacles to aid distribution are rampant, with only half of the supplies reaching Palestinians. As tensions escalate following Hamas's attack on Israel, the humanitarian situation remains bleak with limited feasible solutions in sight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

