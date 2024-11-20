Left Menu

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Donald Trump is expected to name Linda McMahon as the education secretary, according to CNN. McMahon, a prominent Trump supporter and former head of the Small Business Administration, will lead the department Trump proposed to abolish. Previously, she helped spearhead Trump's transition efforts and led America First Action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 05:37 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 05:37 IST
Donald Trump is poised to appoint Linda McMahon as the new education secretary, according to multiple sources. McMahon, who previously led the Small Business Administration, is known for her role as a significant early supporter of Trump.

She co-founded WWE and transitioned to political roles, serving as head of America First Action and chairing the America First Policy Institute. Her strong ties to Trump's administration have been evident in her leadership of transition efforts in past campaigns.

Initially considered for the Commerce Department, McMahon will now lead an agency Trump once suggested abolishing. Her appointment reflects the ongoing influence of Trump allies within his administration as it gears up for potential policy shifts.

