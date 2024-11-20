Los Angeles Declares 'Sanctuary City' Status

The Los Angeles City Council unanimously approved a 'sanctuary city' ordinance on Tuesday, aimed at protecting immigrants from federal immigration actions. This measure ensures no city resources or personnel will be utilized for such enforcement initiatives.

City council member Paul Krekorian emphasized the importance of the ordinance, highlighting the city's commitment to addressing immigrants' fears. Before the council vote, demonstrators championing migrant rights gathered outside City Hall, chanting and holding signs in support of the ordinance.

Los Angeles is home to 1.3 million immigrants, noted during the council's discussion. Shiu-Ming Cheer from the California Immigration Policy Center expressed collective concern over potential mass deportations. Eleven states have partially limited cooperation with federal immigration agendas.

(With inputs from agencies.)