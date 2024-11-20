Maharashtra's Urgent Plea: Every Vote Counts
Maharashtra's Chief Electoral Officer, S Chockalingam, urged voters to participate in the state assembly elections, emphasizing the significance of every single vote. Despite polling being on a weekday, voters are urged not to treat it as a holiday, as a collective effort helps shape the state's future.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra's Chief Electoral Officer, S Chockalingam, issued an earnest appeal to voters across the state, urging them to exercise their franchise responsibly rather than viewing the polling day as a mere holiday.
Highlighting the power of one vote, Chockalingam expressed, "Do not think that one vote will not make a difference. It can make a difference," following his own participation in the democratic process.
The state is witnessing elections in 288 assembly seats, with the BJP-led alliance striving to maintain its rule, while the rival Maha Vikas Aghadi aspires for a strong resurgence. Senior officials, including Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik, have already cast their votes, underscoring the importance of participation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- vote
- election
- CEO
- electoral process
- polling
- democracy
- politics
- BJP
- MVA
ALSO READ
Presidential Election 2023: Democracy Under Siege
Election Day Disruption: Russian Hoax Bomb Threats Target US Polling Sites
Himachal's Direct Democracy Drive: Sukhvinder Sukhu Leads the Charge
American Voters Prioritize Democracy Amid Presidential Election Showdown
Election Day Hoaxes: Russian Bomb Threats Disrupt U.S. Polling