Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP's 'Batoge toh Katoge' Slogan as Unconstitutional

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav criticized the BJP's 'Batoge toh Katoge' slogan as unconstitutional and negative. He claimed the BJP is misusing its power to influence elections, undermining constitutional rights. Yadav accused the party of neglecting employment and conspiring against reservation benefits for minorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 20-11-2024 09:09 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 09:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery critique, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav denounced the BJP's 'Batoge toh Katoge' slogan, branding it unconstitutional and one of the most negative slogans in the nation's history. Yadav insisted that the slogan echoes divisive politics reminiscent of colonial times.

Addressing his followers in Bakshi Ka Talab, Yadav asserted that the BJP is manipulating electoral machinery to deter voter turnout, a move he considers an assault on democratic rights. He further accused the administration of acting in tandem with BJP interests, thereby threatening constitutional freedoms.

Yadav also charged the ruling party with anti-youth and anti-minority policies, alleging that their agenda disregards employment and erodes reservation benefits. He called for unity to safeguard the Constitution and warned that its integrity is at risk under BJP governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

