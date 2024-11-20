Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP's 'Batoge toh Katoge' Slogan as Unconstitutional

In a fiery critique, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav denounced the BJP's 'Batoge toh Katoge' slogan, branding it unconstitutional and one of the most negative slogans in the nation's history. Yadav insisted that the slogan echoes divisive politics reminiscent of colonial times.

Addressing his followers in Bakshi Ka Talab, Yadav asserted that the BJP is manipulating electoral machinery to deter voter turnout, a move he considers an assault on democratic rights. He further accused the administration of acting in tandem with BJP interests, thereby threatening constitutional freedoms.

Yadav also charged the ruling party with anti-youth and anti-minority policies, alleging that their agenda disregards employment and erodes reservation benefits. He called for unity to safeguard the Constitution and warned that its integrity is at risk under BJP governance.

