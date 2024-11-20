Maharashtra and Jharkhand See Mixed Turnouts in Assembly Elections

In the ongoing assembly elections, Maharashtra reported a voter turnout of 6.61% as of 9 am during its single-phase election, according to the Election Commission of India. The district of Gadchiroli led with a high of 12.33%, while Osmanabad had the lowest at 4.85%. Jharkhand, on its second phase, showed a turnout of 12.71%, with Pakur at the forefront with 16.12%.

Detailed data from Maharashtra revealed varied participation: Mumbai city at 6.25%, Nagpur at 6.86%, and Pune at 5.53%. Other districts like Kolhapur, Ratnagiri, and Chandrapur showed rates of 7.38%, 9.30%, and 8.05% respectively. Meanwhile, key constituencies in Mumbai such as Dharavi and Malabar Hill showed significant variations with 4.71% and 8.31% turnout respectively by early morning.

Political leaders, including Maharashtra BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule, encouraged citizens to vote, emphasizing the importance of this civic duty. Jharkhand BJP Chief Babulal Marandi remained optimistic about his party's performance, expecting a victory over the ruling JMM party. Voting commenced at 7 am, encompassing 288 seats in Maharashtra and 38 in the ongoing Jharkhand phase.

