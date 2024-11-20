Left Menu

Bitcoin Scam Controversy: Nana Patole Refutes Allegations Ahead of Maharashtra Polls

Congress leader Nana Patole denies accusations of using Bitcoin scam proceeds to fund elections, labeling recent claims defamatory and politically motivated. Patole vows legal action against BJP figures Ravindra Patil and Sudhanshu Trivedi, amid heightened tensions on the eve of pivotal Maharashtra Assembly Elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 11:02 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 11:02 IST
Bitcoin Scam Controversy: Nana Patole Refutes Allegations Ahead of Maharashtra Polls
Maharashtra Congress Chief Nana Patole (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events just before the Maharashtra Assembly elections, Congress Maharashtra Unit President Nana Patole refuted allegations of involvement in a Bitcoin scam, which reportedly aimed to fund the electoral process. The charges, raised by former officer Ravindra Patil, implicate both Patole and NCP-SP Leader Supriya Sule in misappropriating funds from a 2018 Cryptocurrency Fraud Case.

Patole, asserting his innocence, told media outlets, "The allegations are baseless and defamatory. Our legal team has already initiated defamation proceedings against BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi and Ravindra Patil." He further emphasized his commitment to agriculture and his lack of knowledge about Bitcoin, dismissing the audio purportedly linked to him as falsified.

The political climate in Maharashtra remains tense, with Patole expressing formidable confidence in the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition. As parties brace for an electoral showdown, Patole accused the BJP of resorting to deceitful tactics, citing an incident involving alleged monetary incentives distributed by BJP state chief Vinod Tawde on the eve of the polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024