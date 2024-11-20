Bitcoin Scam Controversy: Nana Patole Refutes Allegations Ahead of Maharashtra Polls

In a dramatic turn of events just before the Maharashtra Assembly elections, Congress Maharashtra Unit President Nana Patole refuted allegations of involvement in a Bitcoin scam, which reportedly aimed to fund the electoral process. The charges, raised by former officer Ravindra Patil, implicate both Patole and NCP-SP Leader Supriya Sule in misappropriating funds from a 2018 Cryptocurrency Fraud Case.

Patole, asserting his innocence, told media outlets, "The allegations are baseless and defamatory. Our legal team has already initiated defamation proceedings against BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi and Ravindra Patil." He further emphasized his commitment to agriculture and his lack of knowledge about Bitcoin, dismissing the audio purportedly linked to him as falsified.

The political climate in Maharashtra remains tense, with Patole expressing formidable confidence in the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition. As parties brace for an electoral showdown, Patole accused the BJP of resorting to deceitful tactics, citing an incident involving alleged monetary incentives distributed by BJP state chief Vinod Tawde on the eve of the polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)