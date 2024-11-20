Left Menu

Seamless Voting in Hingoli Despite Faulty EVMs

In Hingoli's assembly constituency, 21 electronic voting machines were found faulty during mock drills and promptly replaced, ensuring the voting process continued without disruption. Voting in the Basmath, Hingoli, and Kalamnuri constituencies is underway, with early morning voter turnout recorded at over 7% in Basmath and nearly 6% in Kalamnuri.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hingoli | Updated: 20-11-2024 11:10 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 11:10 IST
Seamless Voting in Hingoli Despite Faulty EVMs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Maharashtra's Hingoli assembly constituency, electoral authorities replaced 21 electronic voting machines (EVMs) following faults detected during pre-poll mock exercises. Officials assured that the replacements did not hinder the electoral process at the affected booths.

The voting, now underway across the Basmath, Hingoli, and Kalamnuri constituencies, saw diligent pre-poll preparations with mock drills conducted at every district booth before polling began on Wednesday morning.

Early voting data showed Basmath witnessing a voter turnout of 7.12% by 9 AM, while Kalamnuri reported a 5.78% turnout, reflecting steady participation despite the technical hiccup handled efficiently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024