Seamless Voting in Hingoli Despite Faulty EVMs
In Hingoli's assembly constituency, 21 electronic voting machines were found faulty during mock drills and promptly replaced, ensuring the voting process continued without disruption. Voting in the Basmath, Hingoli, and Kalamnuri constituencies is underway, with early morning voter turnout recorded at over 7% in Basmath and nearly 6% in Kalamnuri.
- Country:
- India
In Maharashtra's Hingoli assembly constituency, electoral authorities replaced 21 electronic voting machines (EVMs) following faults detected during pre-poll mock exercises. Officials assured that the replacements did not hinder the electoral process at the affected booths.
The voting, now underway across the Basmath, Hingoli, and Kalamnuri constituencies, saw diligent pre-poll preparations with mock drills conducted at every district booth before polling began on Wednesday morning.
Early voting data showed Basmath witnessing a voter turnout of 7.12% by 9 AM, while Kalamnuri reported a 5.78% turnout, reflecting steady participation despite the technical hiccup handled efficiently.
(With inputs from agencies.)
