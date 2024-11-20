JMM's Confidence Soars in Jharkhand Elections as Voting Underway

As voters head to the polls in Jharkhand for the second phase of assembly elections, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Kalpana Soren expressed strong confidence in the INDIA coalition's chances of forming the next government. She praised Chief Minister Hemant Soren for his leadership, citing his effective governance.

Kalpana Soren highlighted the progress made under Hemant Soren's leadership, especially regarding women's empowerment, calling it unprecedented in the state's history. She criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for focusing on divisive politics, while affirming her party's commitment to development. Soren reiterated the coalition's chances of success and encouraged large voter turnouts.

Running from the Gandey constituency, Soren is optimistic about her electoral prospects, attributing her confidence to diligent work for its residents. She highlighted the importance of participation from all demographics, urging voters to exercise their rights. Electoral participation has varied across regions, with Pakur leading in turnout.

(With inputs from agencies.)