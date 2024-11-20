Maharashtra Elections: Fadnavis Addresses Controversy as Voting Commences
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has denied 'cash for vote' claims against BJP's Vinod Tawde. He also called for the investigation of audio clips allegedly involving NCP's Supriya Sule and Congress' Nana Patole. Voting for the state assembly elections is underway, with key contests between BJP-led and Congress-led alliances.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took a firm stand on Wednesday regarding the controversies swirling around the state's elections. He categorically refuted allegations of 'cash for vote' against BJP's Vinod Tawde, stating that there was no evidence of wrongdoing. Fadnavis remarked, "A deliberate attempt was made to stoke controversy; an ecosystem was used."
Addressing the matter of audio clips purportedly involving NCP's Supriya Sule and Congress' Nana Patole, Fadnavis called for a thorough investigation, emphasizing the gravity of the allegations and their bearings on national security. He urged that any doctor's voice could be analyzed through AI to ensure transparency and truthfulness in the findings.
On the election day, Fadnavis, alongside his wife Amruta and mother Sarita, participated in the democratic process by casting their votes in Nagpur. Encouraging citizens to follow suit, he declared the importance of voting as both a right and a duty. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi echoed these sentiments, urging voters, especially the youth and women, to engage enthusiastically in the election.
