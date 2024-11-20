Maharashtra Votes: Democracy's Biggest Festival Underway

As the electoral process unfolds in Maharashtra's 288 Assembly constituencies, prominent leaders are calling on citizens to embrace their democratic duty. Rajya Sabha member Ashok Chavan, from the BJP, emphasized the significance of voting, describing it as the "biggest festival of democracy" in an appeal to voters at Nanded.

In Mumbai, Shaina NC, a candidate from the Mahayuti coalition, participated in the election, accompanied by her daughter. Following her vote, Shaina urged Mumbai residents to cast their ballots, highlighting the power of a voter's voice to both raise issues and hold leaders accountable.

Meanwhile, BJP candidate Chandrakant Patil encouraged increased voter turnout in Kothrud, coordinating with NGOs to offer incentives such as coffee for early voters. Election data reflects varied turnout rates across regions, showcasing both strong and weak voter engagement in the effort to elect a steadfast government.

(With inputs from agencies.)