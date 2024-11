Maharashtra Votes: A Test of Democracy and Development

On Wednesday, Union minister Nitin Gadkari highlighted Maharashtra's pivotal role in national progress, urging residents to vote in large numbers to bolster democracy during the assembly elections.

At Nagpur's Town Hall, Gadkari voted alongside his family, expressing trust in the 'double engine' government to maintain power in Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis called for increased voter participation, especially among women, and criticized opposition tactics, while raising election integrity concerns.

