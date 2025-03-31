Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

In a provocative sermon during the Eid Al-Fitr celebrations, Taliban leader Hibatullah Akhundzada proclaimed democracy obsolete in Afghanistan, asserting the supremacy of sharia law. Addressing followers in Kandahar's prominent Eidgah Mosque, he emphasized that Western laws were unnecessary, advocating for self-created Afghan laws rooted in Islamic principles.

The broadcast, available on social media through the Taliban's chief spokesman, stressed the administration's commitment to sharia, despite the international isolation it has entailed, notably for Afghan women and girls restricted from education and many careers. Akhundzada's resolve reveals a firm grip over policy direction since the Taliban's return to power in 2021, despite initial promises of a moderate stance.

Highlighting alleged global animosity towards Islam, Akhundzada criticized Western nations, suggesting a united front against Muslims, framed against ongoing Middle Eastern conflicts. Within the Taliban ranks, some dissent exists over international engagement and policy harshness; nonetheless, recent diplomacy with Western powers, including prisoner swaps, hints at complex geopolitical maneuvering.

(With inputs from agencies.)